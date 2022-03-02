BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Glen Burnie man was fatally shot outside of a bar in Jessup after getting into an argument with an acquaintance, the Howard County Police Department said Wednesday.
On Wednesday at 2 a.m., officers were sent to Wing’s Sports Bar in the 8400 block of Washington Blvd. for a reported shooting and found 35-year-old Jesus Oisreal Freeman.READ MORE: Baltimore City Public Schools Dropping Its Mask Mandate On March 14
Freeman was pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: Second Arrest Made In Mt. Airy Fatal Shooting From Last Year
Detectives are working to identify a suspect, police said. Details about the nature of the argument are not confirmed.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: 374 Hospitalized As Positivity Rate Dips To Roughly 2%
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.