BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a beautiful and mild Wednesday, some colder air will be moving back to the Baltimore region by Thursday.

And that will be most noticeable on Friday.

Highs on Wednesday were in the low 60s—fully 13 degrees above normal temperatures.

But by Thursday, temperatures in the area will likely top out in the low 50s or upper 40s.

There is a chance of a brief shower overnight or early in the morning as the cold front crosses the region too.

By Friday morning, temperatures will fall back to the low or mid-20s.

Friday afternoon, despite the sunshine, Maryland will be held to the low or mid-40s for afternoon highs.

By the weekend our clouds will increase as a warm front will begin to move this way.

Milder air will be present over the weekend, but the really warm air may move in by Sunday/

In fact, the Baltimore region may hit the low 70s!

There will probably be a few showers around on Sunday with the milder air.

But it might even get a bit warmer on Monday.

Those May-like temperatures will be trimmed back again by Tuesday of next week though.

So enjoy the good weather while you can!