BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a quadruple shooting that killed a man in Southwest Baltimore on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the area responded to the 1900 block of North Dukeland Street at 6:33 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Once there, they found a 40-year-old man and a 49-year-old with gunshot wounds, police said.

Additional search efforts led officers to locate a third man with gunshot injuries.

That person was pronounced dead at the site of the shooting, according to authorities.

@wjz is on the scene of a shooting on North Dukeland Ave just off North Ave pic.twitter.com/y1h0kVf3ty — tristWJZ (@TristWjz) March 3, 2022

Officers later learned that a fourth gunshot victim—a 30-year-old man—had walked into a local hospital.

The injured man had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.