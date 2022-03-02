BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a quadruple shooting that killed a man in Southwest Baltimore on Wednesday, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol in the area responded to the 1900 block of North Dukeland Street at 6:33 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Once there, they found a 40-year-old man and a 49-year-old with gunshot wounds, police said.
Additional search efforts led officers to locate a third man with gunshot injuries.
That person was pronounced dead at the site of the shooting, according to authorities.
Marylanders Celebrated Ash Wednesday With Ukrainians In Mind
Officers later learned that a fourth gunshot victim—a 30-year-old man—had walked into a local hospital.
The injured man had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.