BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than $21,000 has been raised for each of the families of four firefighters involved in January’s deadly building collapse in West Baltimore.
The Baltimore City Fire Foundation will distribute $21,250 checks this week to the families of lieutenants Paul Butrim and Kelsey Sadler and firefighters Kenny Lacayo and John McMaster.
Those checks are on top of $6,000 payments the foundation made to the families from a fund set aside for loved ones of firefighters hurt or killed in the line of duty.
Butrim, Sadler and Lacayo died Jan. 24 after a collapse trapped them inside a vacant, burning home on South Stricker Street. McMaster was injured but survived.
January’s deadly collapse sparked a citywide effort to get a grip on Baltimore’s vacancy problem.
Dr. Shannon Frattaroli, the foundation's chair, said it is still collecting checks on the families' behalf and anticipates making at least one more payment to the families.
To donate or learn more, visit the foundation’s website.