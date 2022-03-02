BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has made a second arrest in a fatal shooting in Mt. Airy from last year.
Prince George's County man Marlon Yony Hernandez Rivera, 31, was arrested on Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office said.
Rivera is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter and a firearm charge, stemming from a fatal shooting in the 2200 block of Flag Marsh Road.
On Nov. 6, deputies and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the area for a death investigation. They found the victim near a wooded area outside an unoccupied house, and later determined the person had a single gunshot wound.
Another Prince George's County man, 38-year-old Carlos Orlando Ventura of Hyattsville, was arrested on Jan. 24 and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of firearm in the commission of a crime of violence or any felony.
Rivera is awaiting extradition back to Maryland.