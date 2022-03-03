BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a 70-year-old woman who was shot to death Thursday in Northwest Baltimore.
Officers handling a well-being check in the 5000 block of Queensberry Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. found the victim shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said.
The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No information about a possible suspect or motive behind the shooting was immediately released Thursday morning.
During a public appearance, Mayor Brandon Scott called the woman's shooter a coward and challenged anyone who knows what happened to come forward.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.