BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are investigating the killing of a 43-year-old man who was fatally shot Wednesday in Dundalk.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the 1900 block of Ewald Avenue about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday found Tayvon Scott shot multiple times, police said. Scott was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

No information about a possible suspect or motive was released, but police said detectives continue to investigate what transpired.

The deadly shooting stunned neighbors, who couldn’t believe it unfolded so close to home and in the middle of the afternoon.

Rick Cooper told WJZ he and his wife were at home when he heard an estimated six or seven gunshots ring out.

“Me and my wife were sitting in the living room and heard pop, pop, pop, pop,” Cooper recalled.

George Belton heard the gunfire, too. He said he was in the basement when he heard the commotion and ran outside.

“I just seen a gentleman leaning out of the van and I seen everybody running over there and I see glass on the ground,” Belton said.

Belton said the shooting happened just a few feet away from his front yard. He remembered meeting the victim before.

“He lives on the street,” Belton said. “I’ve actually talked to him once or twice before in passing. Great guy.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.