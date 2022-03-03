BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are seeking a 28-year-old man in connection with a shooting in Northwest Baltimore.
Warrant Apprehension detectives are looking to arrest Davon Holmes of the 1100 block of East 20th Street, Baltimore. He is wanted for attempted murder in a shooting happened last October 3 in the 5000 block of Queensberry Avenue.
Investigators believe that after an argument with a 29-year-old man, Holmes shot the man. The victim was hospitalized and treated for his injuries.
Holme’s is six foot five inches and around 185 pounds, police said.
The shooting happened on the same block a 70-year-old woman was killed Thursday morning, according to police records.
No information about a possible suspect or motive behind the shooting of the woman was immediately released.