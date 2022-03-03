CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Multiple injuries have been reported in a fire and explosion at a four-story residential building in Silver Spring, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service.

The fire occurred in the 2400 block of Lyttonsville Road, said public information officer Pete Piringer.

Piringer shared a video on Twitter saying the fire department was called about 10:30 a.m. for a fire and explosion. Footage showed a portion of the building had almost completely collapsed.

The fire is “basically contained,” he said.

In 2017, an explosion and fire blasted apart the Flower Branch Apartments in Silver Spring, killing seven residents when a large section of the building gave way beneath their feet.

About 50 people were displaced.

Investigators in Montgomery County said a natural gas leak caused the deadly fire and explosion.

This story will be updated.

