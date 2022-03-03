BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Multiple injuries have been reported in a fire and explosion at a four-story residential building in Silver Spring, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service.
The fire occurred in the 2400 block of Lyttonsville Road, said public information officer Pete Piringer.
Update – Laytonsville Road, heavy fire conditions, multiple injuries/casualties, residential apartment building, 4-story building, heavy conditions, structural collapse https://t.co/1BHYqKeLXc
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 3, 2022
Piringer shared a video on Twitter saying the fire department was called about 10:30 a.m. for a fire and explosion. Footage showed a portion of the building had almost completely collapsed.
Lyttonsville Rd, Residential apartment building explosion and fire https://t.co/quCjUzSuat
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 3, 2022
The fire is "basically contained," he said.
In 2017, an explosion and fire blasted apart the Flower Branch Apartments in Silver Spring, killing seven residents when a large section of the building gave way beneath their feet.
About 50 people were displaced.
Investigators in Montgomery County said a natural gas leak caused the deadly fire and explosion.
