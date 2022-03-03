BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Skies have cleared Thursday following a cold front that swept across the area.

Temperatures are in the low 50s this afternoon, but the northwest breeze makes it feel more like the mid 40s. Northwest winds will be between 10-25 mph, but we could see gusts up to 25 mph.

If the wind and crisp air don’t make you feel like it’s still winter, tonight’s tumbling temperatures certainly will. By midnight it will be below freezing at 30 degrees, and that’s not the lowest it will go.

Be ready to bundle up before you head to work Friday as we’ll fall into the low 20s under clear skies.

Those frigid numbers will only warm up to the mid 40s, despite a nice dose of sunshine.

Our Saturday is less bright but quite a bit warmer thanks to high pressure sitting offshore that will help us pull in milder air from the southwest.

Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s.

A surge of even warmer air arrives on Sunday when highs will reach the low to mid 70s.

Those spring-like temperatures are accompanied by a few spring-like spotty showers.

Monday’s temperatures will likely match Sundays but a cold front arriving Monday night will bring rain and even a chance for a couple thunderstorms.