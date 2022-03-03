BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After temperatures reached into the 60s on Wednesday, our Thursday will be noticeably cooler in Maryland.

The showers that fell overnight have cleared out and colder air fueled by a cold front is filtering into our area from the northwest.

We’re looking at a high of 53 degrees on Thursday afternoon, though it will feel a lot more like the mid to upper 40s outside due to the wind.

Wind around 10 to 15 miles per hour will be a factor throughout the day and we could see gusts packing speeds of up to 25 mph.

If the cold front’s impact isn’t already apparent, it will be Thursday night as temperatures tumble all the way down into the 20s.

Our seven-day forecast is shaping up to be a rollercoaster of sorts.

On Friday, temperatures outside will top out in the mid 40s, though they’ll climb into the mid 50s on Saturday.

Looking a bit further ahead, temperatures on Monday will soar into the 70s and there’s no rain in the forecast.