BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It remains to be seen who will replace Mark Turgeon as the University of Maryland men’s basketball coach, but one thing is clear: it will not be Rick Pitino.
Pitino, the head coach of Iona College's program, put to rest any speculation that he would take the job with a tweet Thursday morning ruling himself out.
“The University of Maryland is one of the premier institutions of higher learning. It’s basketball program can be among the nation’s best. I hope they find the next great Gary Williams,” Pitino tweeted. “I love coaching at Iona, and I’m totally committed to my players. It will not be me.”
Pitino's remarks come a day after the hosts of The Sports Junkies, a radio show that airs in Washington, D.C., reported that Maryland is "heavily pursuing" him as its top choice for the job.
“He’s their No. 1 choice,” co-host Eric Bickel said. “They’re going hard after him right now and there are a couple of honors that are leading the charge.”
As a coach who knows how to win, including leading the University of Kentucky to an NCAA title in 1996, Pitino would have made a lot of sense to succeed Turgeon, who stepped down in December in what was described as a "mutual decision."
Assistant coach Danny Manning continues to lead the program after stepping into the interim role after Turgeon’s departure.
