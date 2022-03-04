BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three new speed cameras and three new red light cameras are being deployed on city streets, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation said Friday.

Starting on or about March 14, automated speed cameras will be placed outside Dickey Hill Elementary/Middle School (2000-2400 blocks N. Forest Park Avenue), the Boys Latin School of Maryland and The Bryn Mawr School (100-700 blocks W. Lake Avenue), and the Redeemer Parish Day School (200 block E. Northern Parkway).

Operational from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the year, the cameras take pictures of vehicles going above the posted speed limit by 12 mph or higher. Violators are issued a $40 fine.

Additionally, the city will activate cameras at the following intersections on or about March 14 to catch motorists running red lights:

Liberty Heights Avenue at Hilton Avenue

Howard Street at Mulberry Street

Boston Street at Aliceanna Street

Sensors on the stationary cameras work in conjunction with traffic lights to capture images of vehicles entering an intersection during the red-light phase. The cameras are operational 24 hours a day. Fines are $75.

On its website, DOT says the Automated Traffic Violation Enforcement System is designed to reduce injuries and fatalities from crashes and curb reckless driving.

“Speeding and running red lights are leading causes of death and injury on Baltimore City roadways,” the agency says. “Traffic cameras are a proven means of reducing speeding and red-light running, resulting in safer streets for motorists and pedestrians alike.”

A map of red light cameras, speed cameras and commercial vehicle height monitoring cameras can be found here.