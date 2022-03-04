BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two contractors were rescued from a Baltimore home collapse Friday, Baltimore Fire Chief Niles Ford said.
In a tweet posted about 2 p.m., Ford said the contractors were working on a home on South Fulton Avenue when the collapse occurred.
The chief said firefighters rescued the pair, who were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries and the other with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.
"Each day (Baltimore City Fire Department) members work hard to protect others & our community," Ford said.
Additional details about the collapse weren’t immediately clear Friday afternoon.
