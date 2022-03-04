BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was arrested Wednesday on civil disorder charges in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Washington, D.C. said Thursday.
According to a Department of Justice affidavit, Narayana Rheiner, 40, was at the front of a police line and called on a crowd to "push up" against the line.
According to the affidavit, Metropolitan Police Department body camera footage revealed Rheiner attempted to grab an officer’s riot shield and pull it away from the officer.
Body camera footage inside the Capitol building appears to show Rheiner telling officers to "stand down and go home."
An online tip was submitted to authorities by someone who recognized Rheiner in a YouTube video, according to the affidavit. He was arrested Wednesday in Baltimore.
Rheiner is also charged with “disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds” and “entering into a restricted building without authorization.”
Since the January 6 attack, more than 750 people have been arrested for their part in the Jan. 6 insurrection, including several Maryland residents.