Suspects in dog robbery. credit:BPD
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are looking for people suspected in the armed robbery of a dog Wednesday near Patterson Park.
READ MORE: Baltimore County Police Searching For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl
Police released surveillance images of the suspects, who they said appear to be high school-aged girls. Police also released images of the shoes the suspects appeared to be wearing.
One of the suspects was reportedly armed with mace.READ MORE: Man Shot In The Head After Argument In North Baltimore
Police said the robbery occurred Wednesday on the unit block of South Linwood Avenue. It is unclear whether the dog’s owner was injured in the robbery.
MORE NEWS: Loved Ones Remember Woman Killed In Baltimore As Homicides Surge More Than 30%