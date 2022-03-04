CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By Annie Rose Ramos
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are looking for people suspected in the armed robbery of a dog Wednesday near Patterson Park.

Police released surveillance images of the suspects, who they said appear to be high school-aged girls. Police also released images of the shoes the suspects appeared to be wearing.

One of the suspects was reportedly armed with mace.

Police said the robbery occurred Wednesday on the unit block of South Linwood Avenue. It is unclear whether the dog’s owner was injured in the robbery.

