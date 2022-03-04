CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Baltimore Police, Murder Arrests

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two teens are under arrest in the murder of a 21-year-old man killed in northeast Baltimore last month, authorities said Friday.

A 14-year-old was arrested Thursday on a first-degree murder charge and a 16-year-old was arrested on the same charge Feb. 23, Baltimore Police said.

The charges stem from the killing of 21-year-old Ronald Boone.

Officers called to a shooting in the 3300 block of Kentucky Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. Feb. 4 found Boone shot multiple times, according to police.

Boone was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives identified the teens as the shooting suspects and obtained warrants for their arrests.

