BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two teens are under arrest in the murder of a 21-year-old man killed in northeast Baltimore last month, authorities said Friday.
A 14-year-old was arrested Thursday on a first-degree murder charge and a 16-year-old was arrested on the same charge Feb. 23, Baltimore Police said.
The charges stem from the killing of 21-year-old Ronald Boone.
Officers called to a shooting in the 3300 block of Kentucky Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. Feb. 4 found Boone shot multiple times, according to police.
Boone was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives identified the teens as the shooting suspects and obtained warrants for their arrests.