BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A city panel on Thursday approved placing video billboards at some locations downtown.
By a vote of 6-2, the Baltimore Planning Commission approved the creation of a district for the digital signs, which boosters have compared to Times Square or Las Vegas. One board member abstained.
The commission approved billboards at six proposed locations but tabled plans for five others, according to public notes from the meeting.
Later this year, the first video boards will go up at:
- 30 S. Light St.
- 100 S. Charles St.
- 300 S. Charles St.
- 204 E. Lombard St.
- 55 Market Place
- 601 E. Pratt St.
A second sign at 100 S. Charles St., two billboards at 100 E. Pratt St., and signs at 124 Market Place and 36 S. Charles St. will be taken up at a later date.
The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore and City Councilman Eric Costello, whose district includes the Inner Harbor area, have championed the district, called North Harbor, or district called “No-Ha.”
Signage would be allowed to illuminate the city in an area downtown stretching Camden Yards to to President Street west-to-east, and E. Baltimore Street to W. Conway St. north-to-south.
"This is a major attraction and a game-changer for our city," Shelonda Stokes, president of the Downtown Partnership, told WJZ in October.
Stokes said the signs would display artwork in addition to advertisements.