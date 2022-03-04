BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Frederick County middle school was evacuated Friday after the release of what authorities described as an “unknown irritant.”
The incident was reported shortly before 11 a.m. at Ballenger Creek Middle School in Frederick, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
It was not immediately clear Friday morning what kind of irritant was involved or who was responsible for its release.
Authorities cleared the school following the incident, and it's anticipated that students will be allowed back inside by noon, the Sheriff's Office said.
Parents who wish to pick their children up from school are being asked to gather at nearby Ballenger Creek Park to await further instructions.
Images released by the Sheriff's Office showed medical personnel and equipment outside the school. It is not known if anyone was hospitalized.
Additional details were not immediately released.