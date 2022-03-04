File photo of a police car. (Credit: Comstock/Thinkstock)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot in the head after an argument Friday night in North Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded to the 5600 block of The Alameda for a reported shooting. There, they found the victim, who was conscious and alert when officers arrived.
The man was hospitalized and his current condition is unknown.
Detectives believe the man was in a verbal argument with the suspect when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him.
Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 396-2455. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.