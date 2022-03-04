BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland judiciary announced Friday masks will be optional in all state courts effective Monday, March 7.
Unvaccinated visitors are still encouraged to mask up. Other health measures such as entrance screening are no longer required.READ MORE: A Convoy Of Truckers Is Expected To Arrive In The DC Area This Weekend. Here's What We Know
The administrative judges of the circuit courts and the District Court together in each county and Baltimore City will determine whether any health measures need to be taken in accordance with local health mandates.READ MORE: Big, Invasive Parachuting Spiders Will Begin To Cover Entire East Coast, Experts Say
Institutions, districts and schools across Maryland have rescinded mask mandates as key COVID-19 metrics decline. The CDC last week released new metrics under which 70% of all Americans live in an area deemed “low risk.”
The state continues to encourage residents to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, even offering a $2 million lottery as an incentive for boosters.MORE NEWS: Homicide Detectives Investigate Death Of Man Found In Southeast Baltimore