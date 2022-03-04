BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A chilly day ahead of us, but a big warm up is on the way.
Even with freezing temperatures this morning and a cold evening tonight, we could see summer like temps in the next few days.
It’s 25 to 30 degrees colder this morning than yesterday! Dig the heavy coat, hat and gloves back out today. Highs will only be in the mid 40s.
The weekend though, we will begin to see a substantial warm-up and should be back in the upper 50s on Saturday with some clouds.
Chances of rain return to the forecast on Sunday.
On Monday our record high is currently 76 degrees, and barring clouds or a shower we may get to that number or break it!
This will make those two days exactly like mid-May, not early March! These warm temperatures will be really speeding up the greening of your lawns, and the early budding of some trees as well!