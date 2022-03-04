Menu
Latest News
Loved Ones Remember Woman Killed In Baltimore As Homicides Surge More Than 30%
As of Friday afternoon, Baltimore had recorded 59 homicides in 2022. That compares to 45 at this time last year.
All Residents Accounted For In Silver Spring Apartment Explosion
A total of fourteen people were hurt in Thursday's explosion at a Silver Spring apartment complex and everyone who lives there has been accounted for, Montgomery County officials said Friday.
No. 11 Terps Falls To No. 14 Indiana In Big Ten Tournament, 62-51
Since fourth-seeded Maryland (21-8) joined the Big Ten in the 2014-15 season, the Terrapins had never been seeded below No. 2 or failed to make the championship game. They are now 19-3 in tournament games.
Ovechkin Scores 763rd Goal, Caps Beat Canes 4-0 To Snap Skid
Capitals: Host the expansion Seattle Kraken on Saturday night.
Boston U. tops Loyola (Md.) 76-64 in Patriot quarterfinals
Cam Spencer had 28 points for the Greyhounds (14-16). Kenneth Jones added 11 points. Jaylin Andrews had 10 points.
MD-Based Trainer H. Graham Motion A Finalist For Horse Racing Hall Of Fame
H. Graham Motion, a Maryland-based trainer and winner of more than 2,500 races, is a finalist for the National Museum of Racing's Hall of Fame, the organization announced Wednesday.
Marty Bass Has Your Friday Night Weather
Marty Bass Has Your Friday Night Weather
55 minutes ago
Meteorologist Tim Williams Has Your Friday Afternoon Forecast
Meteorologist Tim Williams looks at the weather from Friday, March 4.
11 hours ago
Weather Stories
Maryland Weather: Warmup Begins Over The Weekend
The warm-up we’ve been discussing begins Friday night.
Maryland Weather: Much Colder Today, But A Warm Weekend Ahead
A cold and clear Friday is unfolding across Maryland.
ViacomCBS Announces New Company Name: Paramount
ViacomCBS announced Tuesday that the company will become known as Paramount.
Julie Chen Moonves Talks New Season Of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ And Reveals Her Favorite To Win
Season 3 of 'Celebrity Big Brother' returns February 2nd to CBS. We spoke to host Julie Chen Moonves about the show, the houseguests and what to expect!
Go Inside The Revamped Celebrity Big Brother House
What has 94 cameras, 113 microphones and 11 celebrities inside competing for $250,000? It's the new Celebrity Big Brother House! Get a tour inside of the house here.
Ready To Restart The Race: Phil Keoghan Talks About The Return Of 'The Amazing Race' After A 19-Month "Pit Stop"
'The Amazing Race' host and executive producer, Phil Keoghan talks about the return to season 33, what's different and what to expect!
Preview: 'The Amazing Race' Begins 33rd Season On CBS
"The Amazing Race" returns to CBS Wednesday night for a historic 33rd season that begins in London, England.
Preview: Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs Star In CBS Drama 'Good Sam'
Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs star in a new medical drama, which premieres Wednesday night on CBS.
State Highway Administration Asks People To Delay Travel Due To Potential Freezing Rain
Some organizations around Maryland are preparing for the potential of freezing rain Sunday morning.
COVID-19 & Winter Weather Cited As BWI Sees Some Delays & Cancellations
Mass flight delays and cancellations continued nationwide on Monday during what's widely known as the busiest time of year for air travel.
WJZ's Black History Oratory Competition 2022
WJZ's 2022 Black History Oratory Competition is underway.
Old Bay Vodka Is A Real Spirit Hitting Shelves Later This Month
Marylanders love their Old Bay, sprinkling the seasoning on crabs (duh!), French fries, pasta, popcorn and just about everything. Now, the state's favorite spice is getting its own vodka.
Maryland Weather: Warmup Begins Over The Weekend
By
Marty Bass
March 4, 2022 at 10:00 pm
