BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A thoroughbred horse racing entertainment company and the Maryland Jockey Club has partnered with the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) to hold submissions for The Art of Racing, a contest in which artists contribute original visual art depicting unique elements of thoroughbred horse racing and the Preakness Stakes.
The Art of Racing collected submissions from Jan. 10 through March 1. Now, it's up to you to decide which of the 147 submissions deserve to win the contest.
You can vote from now through March 20. The top ten submissions will be judged by a panel of "esteemed members of the Baltimore community," who will choose a winner.
The winner will receive a $4,000 stipend and two free tickets to Preakness 147 on May 21. In addition, their original artwork will be reproduced on Preakness 147 merchandise.
“The visual elements behind the Preakness Stakes captivate the imagination both on race day and year-round,” David Wilson, CMO of 1/ST, the company behind the promotion said. “The Art of Racing commemorates and celebrates one of the most iconic sporting events in Maryland, and nationwide. It also represents the opportunity for a modern visual interpretation of the Preakness Stakes as we redefine the sport to connect with a new generation of fans.”