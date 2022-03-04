SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County authorities are set to provide an update Friday morning on the apartment complex explosion in Silver Spring.
Ten people were hospitalized, three with serious injuries, after a blast Thursday morning rocked the complex located in the 2400 block of Lyttonsville Road.
Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said search-and-rescue efforts are ongoing as first responders try to find several people who are unaccounted for.
The explosion happened about 10:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived in time to pull several people from the building before it was engulfed in flames, Goldstein said.
Three buildings comprised of 40 apartment units have been deemed uninhabitable, displacing roughly 100 residents.
Officials are expected to provide an update on their operations about 9 a.m. Friday. Watch it live by clicking the video player above.
This is a developing story that will be updated.