BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore teen and a 12-year-old boy from Bethesda were charged in a Monday assault, robbery and carjacking in Brooklyn Park, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Officers responded at 8:15 p.m. to the 5200 block of 4th Street for the robbery. The victim, a juvenile, told police he was walking home after getting things from his car when three males approached him, assaulted him and demanded his car keys.
The suspects fled in the victim's vehicle. Investigators identified two suspects as 18-year-old Tishawn Parker from Baltimore and a 12-year-old boy from Bethesda. Both have been charged.
The vehicle has been recovered and returned to the owner, police said.
Anyone with further information in the case can call 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.