CROWNSVILLE, MD (WJZ)– Maryland State Police Troopers were called to a report of a pedestrian involved accident on I-97 northbound around 11:45p.m. Friday night.
According to their preliminary investigation, Maria Ines Cortes-Gutierrez, 40, of Glen Burnie, was traveling north on I-97 when she stopped her vehicle, which had no lights on, in the left lane near the Crownsville exit.
Her friend, identified as Victor Antonio Diaz Aguilera, 33, of Annapolis, was driving in a separate vehicle.
Aguilera stopped his vehicle in the right shoulder and ran across I-97 to check on Cortes-Gutierrez, who was seated in her vehicle.
At the same time a third vehicle attempted to swerve out of the way of Cortes-Gutierrez's vehicle striking Aguilera.
Aguilera sustained serious injuries in the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene
Cortes-Gutierrez was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center for processing.
The driver of the third vehicle was released from the scene.
This fatal accident remains under investigation and anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Annapolis Barrack at 410-267-5800.