HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Truckers from across the nation converged on the Hagerstown Speedway to protest COVID-19 mandates on Saturday.

“We’re here for lifting mandates and getting the emergency order act revoked,” Jimmy Fletcher, a trucker from Oklahoma, said.

They call themselves The People’s Convoy and they stopped at the Hagerstown Speedway to call for all mask and vaccine mandates to come to an end.

“You know we’ve pretty much nailed down exactly how this virus operates and we’d like to you know go back and live the way we were before all this happened,” Alabama resident Richard Schmittou said.

Traffic was slow-moving in the area around the speedway as thousands of vehicles drove in along National Pike to attend the rally.

Some people came from as far away as California while others came for part of the trucker’s journey to show their support for the movement.

“We joined Friday and drove 12 hours over here,” another trucker said.

The group formed after Canadian truckers protested mandates in the country’s capital of Ottawa, halting government operations there last month.

Now the truckers plan to head to the Washington, D.C., area next to continue protests.

“When these guys roll into DC it’s going to make a difference,” Dustin Blanton, who drove from Columbus, Ohio, said.