BALTIMORE (WJZ) — College students in the Baltimore area gathered at Power Plant Live! to participate in the world’s largest airplane competition on Saturday.
Red Bull Paper Wings sponsored the paper plane competition.
Participants were asked to make a plain sheet of A4 paper fly as far, as long, or as artistically as possible through the air, according to Red Bull employees.
The most ingenious and creative student participants will next compete in the National Finals in Dayton, Ohio on April 3.
That competition will yield several winners who will go on to represent the United States in the Red Bull Paper Wings World Final in Salzburg, Austria, which is where the 2022 world champions will be crowned, according to Red Bull employees.