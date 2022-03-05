ABERDEEN, MD (WJZ)– Officials with Amtrak say services between New York and Washington D.C. are currently suspended due to a train derailment in the the Aberdeen area of Harford County.
The derailed train has been identified as a Norfolk Southern freight train but it is not clear what caused the derailment and if there is any damage from the incident.READ MORE: 4 People Seriously Injured In Early Morning 2-Alarm Fire In Canton
Amtrak customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day.READ MORE: Loved Ones Remember Woman Killed In Baltimore As Homicides Surge More Than 30%
Amtrak says it will waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule by calling the reservation center at 1-800-USA-RAIL.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on FacebookMORE NEWS: All Residents Accounted For In Silver Spring Apartment Explosion