BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimoreans came together to show their support for people trying to flee the war in Ukraine on Saturday.

They donated hundreds of supplies to Klik Solutions, a Ukrainian company with an office in Baltimore and one in Kyiv.

Baltimore Area Friends… looking for ways to support Ukrainian refugees? KLIK Solutions is a Ukrainian-American Company with their USA HQ at 1000 Key Highway East in Locust Point, and Ukrainian HQ located in Kyiv. See here for how to give: https://t.co/izifljWszO pic.twitter.com/U1NEX55jCH — Eric Costello (@CouncilmanETC) March 3, 2022

Arthur Olshansky, the CEO of Klik Solutions, came up with the plan to collect items for Ukrainian refugees.

The items collected will fly out of America on Tuesday and arrive in Poland on Wednesday, Olshansky said.

“We just hope we can help in any way,” Maryland resident Francesca Muhlbaier said.

Muhlbaier, a mother of two children and a daughter of a refugee, said she was distressed by what she has been seeing happen overseas.

“I’m seeing all these moms just trying to get out of their country with their kids—and I have two little kids—and I just can’t imagine what they’re going through,” she said.

Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello estimated in a social media post that roughly 800 people dropped off clothes, food, and supplies while nearly a hundred volunteers packed up those supplies to ship them to the refugees.

To Ukraine, with love, from Baltimore.

🇺🇦🖤💛🇺🇲 Thanks to ~800 folks who dropped off clothes, food, & supplies at Klik Solutions & nearly a hundred volunteers who packed for delivery to Ukrainian refugees. Appreciate Mayor Scott for supporting. More opportunities coming soon! pic.twitter.com/v3WCPg85ci — Eric Costello (@CouncilmanETC) March 4, 2022

People in Baltimore, Annapolis, and other parts of Maryland have been showing their support for the Ukrainian people by attending prayer vigils and donating to local organizations.

Gov. Larry Hogan held a solidarity vigil for the people of Ukraine in Annapolis on Wednesday. About 150–200 folks attended the vigil.

Meanwhile, The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore has already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Ukraine, according to its organizers.

Additionally, several of Baltimore’s bars are trying to assist Ukraine by selling Ukrainian alcohol.

The money raised by those sales will go to World Central Kitchen and fund its efforts to feed Ukrainians and refugees.