BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– City fire officials say dozens of residents were evacuated from four apartment buildings in Northwest Baltimore after extremely high levels of carbon monoxide were detected Sunday morning.
Fire crews were called to the 3800 block of Clarks lane just before 8a.m. where they found carbon monoxide present and quickly evacuated around 60 people from the buildings.
One adult and two children were taken to the hospital as a result of the incident but their conditions are not known at this time.
Baltimore City Firefighters along with crews from BG&E are working to determine the cause of the carbon monoxide.
Baltimore City Firefighters along with crews from BG&E are working to determine the cause of the carbon monoxide.