BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It took 50 firefighters an hour to extinguish a house fire that injured one person and two firefighters in New Market, Maryland, according to fire officials.

The fire consumed part of a two-story house in the 6500 block of Twin Lake Drive.

Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue firefighters were sent to put out the fire at 4:14 p.m. on Sunday, fire officials said.

When they arrived, they found large flames chewing away on the first and second floors of the house.

The size of the fire prompted firefighters to battle the blaze using an offensive attack and ask for the Rapid Intervention Dispatch.

Two adults and two dogs were able to exit the home prior to the arrival of the firefighters, according to fire officials.

One of the adults was taken to Bayview Medical Center with minor burns.

The two injured firefighters were also taken to a Maryland hospital and have been released, fire officials said.

The fire is estimated to have caused about $225,000 in damages, according to authorities.