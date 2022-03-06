BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People from the Baltimore area participated in a Global Day of Action for Peace in Ukraine on Sunday.

A group of people gathered at Patterson Park across the street from St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine and those in Russia pushing back against Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

“It was so heartfelt. It brought tears to your eyes. People, we’re all from different countries, different races, different religions—but there’s one common denominator that everybody embraces. It’s called freedom,” church member John Wojtowycz said.

Many people brought homemade signs to hold up while some drivers honked as they were driving by.

A few of the signs said things like “Russian troops go home,” “stop this war,” and “Russia: out of Ukraine.”

This is just one piece of the puzzle that creates a picture of A Global Day of Action for Peace in Ukraine.

This international effort calls for several actions, which include the immediate withdrawal of all Russian troops.

“Peace needs to begin with me, with you,” church member Grace Byerly said. “We can’t change the whole world but we can change the way we react.”

If you are looking for ways to help the people of Ukraine, there is a full lust of credible humanitarian organizations to donate to that you can find here.