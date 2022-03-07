photo courtesy Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Firefighters are on the scene of a 3-alarm fire at a Fuel Facility at 5300 Curtis Avenue.
Fuel has been reported in the storm drains, according to fire officials.
Additional units have been called from BWI and Baltimore County Fire Department.
🔥3RD ALARM FIRE🔥
5200 Curtis Av 21226#CurtisBay@PhyliciaPorter_#BMORESBravest battling a fire that involves a fuel facility. Fuel has been reported in the storm drains. #BCFDHazmat is also on scene. A 3rd alarm has been called. @BWIFire @Local1563 @iafflocal1311 assisting. pic.twitter.com/OQceQuQzVB
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) March 7, 2022
We will update this story with more information as we receive it.