By CBS Baltimore Staff
photo courtesy Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Firefighters are on the scene of a 3-alarm fire at a Fuel Facility at 5300 Curtis Avenue.

Fuel has been reported in the storm drains, according to fire officials.

Additional units have been called from BWI and Baltimore County Fire Department.

We will update this story with more information as we receive it.

