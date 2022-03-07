BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The City of Annapolis will host several major events in the downtown area between March and May that will attract visitors from across the state—putting pressure on the city’s limited parking spaces, according to city officials.

The event list includes the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, which will take place between March 25–26.

Then the city will host an African Diaspora event on April 2.

And the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show will take place between April 29–May 1.

These events may attract numerous people and parking restrictions coupled with construction on the Noah Hillman Garage, so visitors are encouraged to make plans for parking and transit, according to city officials.

For example, during the boat show, the City Dock surface lot, Donner surface lot, and Basil surface lot will be closed during this time even though they’ll be accessible during other events, city officials said.

People can use public transportation to get to downtown Annapolis though.

The Circulator shuttle and electric trolley run relatively frequently between parking locations that are close to downtown, according to city officials.

The shuttle will make a continuous look from Park Place to City Dock.

Additionally, reserved close-in garage parking for the Spring Sailboat Show can be pre-purchased by visiting AnnapolisParking.com.

An additional 1,000 parking spaces will be available at Navy Stadium. Visitors who choose to park there can take a $2 shuttle to and from Lawyer’s Mall, city officials said.

CIRCULATOR SHUTTLE: The Circulator will make a continuous loop from Park Place to City Dock. Download the Annapolis Circulator app on Apple or Android or visit the website to track the shuttle’s location in real-time. The Circulator shuttle will stop at or near the following garages:

Park Place Garage, One Park Place (enter on the side by Miss Shirley’s)

West Garrett, 275 West Street

Knighton Garage, 1A Colonial Avenue

Graduate Hotel, 126 West Street

Gotts Garage, 25 Northwest Street (walk to West Street at Calvert)

Larkin Lot (surface lot), Larkin Street off West Street

Visitor Center (surface lot), Northwest Street at Calvert Street

South Street (surface lot), South Street off of Church Circle

TEN-MINUTE TROLLEY: The inner downtown ten-minute Electric Trolley will make a continuous loop from Calvert at West Street to Market Space and can be flagged down at any point along the route. Pickups are available at the following garages:

Gotts Garage, 25 Northwest Street

Whitmore Garage, 25 Clay Street

Calvert Street Garage, 19 St. Johns Street

During the Spring Sailboat Show, street parking in downtown will be restricted to RESIDENTS ONLY on the following streets:

Prince George Street from Craig Street to East Street

Randall Street from Prince George Street to King George Street

East Street from Prince George Street to King George Street

Green Street, Newman Street, and St. Mary’s Street.

ROAD CLOSURES: During the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade, there will be rolling road closures for the parade along West Street, Church Circle, Main Street and Dock Street beginning at noon on April 2. For more information on the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade, visit: MLK Parade on Facebook.

For information on Maryland Day Events, visit: www.marylandday.org.

For information on the Annapolis Spring Boat Show, visit www.annapolisboatshows.com.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR and MAKE PLANS FOR OTHER UPCOMING PARADES IN DOWNTOWN ANNAPOLIS: