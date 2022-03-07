BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore homicide detectives are seeking help identifying a middle-aged man.
Police on Monday released a composite sketch of the man, who's described as being 30-40 years old, 5-foot-9 and roughly 120 pounds.
The unidentified man, who may be homeless, is believed to have frequented the Perkins Homes area, police said.
Police said the man was seen wearing a light green-colored zip-up fleece jacket.
Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.