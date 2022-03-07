BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’ve noticed you’re paying more at the pump, you’re not alone.
The average gas price in Maryland hit an all-time high of $4.09 per gallon Monday, shattering a previous record ($4.04) set back in June of 2008, AAA has found.
To put that in perspective, the last time we saw the average gas price in Maryland surpass $4 per gallon was July 22, 2008, according to figures provided by AAA.
The organization estimates that the price of regular gas rose by nearly 41 cents during the first week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, CBS News reports.
Gas prices in Maryland have risen an average of 50 cents over the past week, 69 cents over the past month and $1.32 since the same time last year.
Maryland's gas prices are slightly higher than the national average, which increased by 6 cents on Monday, bringing the average price to $4.06 per gallon.
While gas prices are elevated statewide, some Marylanders aren’t paying as much. For instance, in Salisbury and Hagerstown, the average price is $4 a gallon.