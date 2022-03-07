BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Major League Baseball’s lockout of its players is now in its fourth month.
The league has already canceled the first week of games to the 2022 regular season as the owners and players remain in a labor dispute.
“‘When?’ is going to be the big question,” Pickles Pub general manager and co-owner Tom Leonard said Monday. “The longer it goes, the more it’s going to be a detriment to the sport as a whole.”
Leonard said his staff will meet Tuesday to discuss plans for Opening Day. As it currently stands, the Orioles will play their first home game on April 11 against Milwaukee.
"It's happening. Eventually, the season's happening," Leonard said.
Ashley Baker and Kenny Bowers from Martinsburg, W.Va., walked Monday outside locked gates at Camden Yards hoping to catch a glimpse of the field.
“It can’t be the coaches. It’s not the players. They want to play,” Bowers said. “It’s not the players. It’s higher above.”
It's the second time in three seasons games will be lost. The pandemic shortened the 2020 season.
“It’s something that, especially having it closed for so long, having Opening Day was something to really look forward to,” Carolyn Gormanly said.