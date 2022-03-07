FIRST ALERT WEATHER:Alert Day In Effect Due To Potential For Severe Weather
By CBS Baltimore Staff
In this inaugural edition of “On The Menu,” Erik “Chef Egg” Berlin introduced us to a tasty and healthy snack that doesn’t take too long to prepare. Below you’ll find the recipe for his Kale Salad & Baked Chickpeas dish:

Homemade Caesar Dressing

  • ¾ C  mayonnaise
  • 1/3 C parmesan cheese, shredded
  • ¼ C  olive oil
  • 3 anchovies, minced fine
  • ½  lemon, juiced
  • 1 tbsp. garlic cloves, minced fine
  • 1 tbsp.  Worcestershire Sauce
  • 1 tbsp.  Dijon mustard
  • 2 tsp.  red wine vinegar
  • TT (to taste) salt and pepper
Place the ingredients to a bowl and whisk until the mixture is smooth. Keep the dressing in the fridge to keep chilled. Toss with sliced Kale or chopped romaine before service and garnish with more cheese and fresh lemon slices.

Baked Chickpeas

  • 14 oz.  canned chickpeas, drained and dried
  • 2 tbsp. olive oil
  • ¼ tsp.  salt and pepper
  • ½  lemon, juiced
  • ½ tsp.  red chili flakes
Pre-heat the oven to 425 F. Place the ingredients into a bowl and toss to combine. Place on a baking sheet in an even later and cook for 25 minutes, tossing every 5-7 minutes. Cool before serving on the salad.

