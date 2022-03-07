BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This weekend, Maryland gas prices reached an all-time high.

“They’ve skyrocketed,” Nancy Egan of Baltimore said.

Prices are now more than $4 a gallon at some gas stations in Maryland.

“I bought gas less than two weeks ago and it was like $3.35 and it’s $4.09 today,” Peggy Winfield of Baltimore said. “It will probably be $4.15 tomorrow.”

AAA said these are record-breaking prices in Maryland. The last time they were this high was back in 2008.

“We do not see any immediate end in sight to the pain at the pump that motorists are experiencing right now,” Regina Ali with AAA said.

The prices are so high because of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and high crude oil prices.

The organization estimates that the price of regular gas rose by nearly 41 cents during the first week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, CBS News reports.

“It’s scary,” Winfield said.

Gas prices in Maryland have risen an average of 50 cents over the past week, 69 cents over the past month and $1.32 since the same time last year.

Maryland’s gas prices are slightly higher than the national average, which increased by 6 cents on Monday, bringing the average price to $4.06 per gallon.

While gas prices are elevated statewide, some Marylanders aren’t paying as much. For instance, in Salisbury and Hagerstown, the average price is $4 a gallon.

As prices for other things, like groceries, continue to rise, drivers are now making tough decisions.

“As I was leaving work, I thought, what am I going to give up to pay for gas?” Winfield said.

AAA has some tips for drivers to help them save a little money at the pump.

The first is to make sure your car’s service is up to date, so it burns fuel efficiently.

The second: take advantage of gas rewards programs at grocery stores or through your credit cards.

The third tip is to plan out your driving by combining errands or even carpooling to save gas.

That’s something drivers we spoke with are thinking about.

“It’s hard because you need your car,” Egan said. “You can limit your trips as much as you can, but you can’t stay home all the time.”