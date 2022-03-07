BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man suspected of shooting and killing an acquaintance outside a Jessup bar last week has turned himself in, authorities said Monday.
Antonio Stephon Harrod, 36, of Jessup, surrendered on Sunday to Howard County Police to face charges of first- and second-degree murder in the shooting death of 35-year-old Jesus Freeman, police said.
The charges stem from a shooting reported about 2 a.m. March 2 in the parking lot of Wings Sports Bar on Washington Boulevard in Jessup, according to police.
Once they arrived, officers found Freeman had been shot. He died at the scene.
Detectives have since determined that the shooting escalated from an argument involving the pair, who knew each other, according to police. The motive is under investigation.
Harrod remains in custody at the Howard County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond while awaiting court proceedings.