JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (AP) — A teen was in custody and authorities were searching for a second intruder after a stolen vehicle went through a security checkpoint at Joint Base Andrews on Sunday night, officials said.
The vehicle drove through the security checkpoint at the main gate around 9 p.m. Sunday and when the driver didn’t follow commands, security personnel deployed barriers and stopped the vehicle, officials said in a news release.READ MORE: Maryland Casinos Bring In Nearly $163M In February, State Agency Says
Two people fled the vehicle and one, a 17-year-old boy, was caught, officials said. The teen had a weapon, but no shots were fired, officials said.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Alert Day, Tracking Severe Weather
The second person escaped and after a full sweep of the base, officials said they found evidence that the intruder left the installation. The main gate was reopened around six hours later.MORE NEWS: Baltimore Police Release Sketch In Hopes Of Identifying Man
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)