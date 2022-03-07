FIRST ALERT WEATHER:Alert Day In Effect Due To Potential For Severe Weather
CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
Filed Under:Dog Adoption, MDSPCA, WJZ Furever Friend, WJZ's Furever Friend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – This week’s WJZ Furever Friend is Ace.

He’s 10-years-old and very low maintenance.

READ MORE: Panic At The Pump: Marylanders Grapple With High Gas Prices

Ace would be a great dog for someone who like to just hang out and have a sweet companion.

He likes to sleep in the morning and sleeps a lot of the day, but still has times when he gets excited and wants to play with a toy.

READ MORE: Food Or Power: Maryland Among Several States Struggling With Energy Bill Late Fees

He’s also good with other dogs.

Ace is currently available for adoption through MD SPCA.

MORE NEWS: Fans, Business Owners Awaiting Good News On Opening Day At Oriole Park At Camden Yards

To learn more about Ace, you can visit the organization’s website here.