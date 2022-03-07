BALTIMORE (WJZ) – This week’s WJZ Furever Friend is Ace.
He's 10-years-old and very low maintenance.
Ace would be a great dog for someone who like to just hang out and have a sweet companion.
He likes to sleep in the morning and sleeps a lot of the day, but still has times when he gets excited and wants to play with a toy.
He’s also good with other dogs.
Ace is currently available for adoption through MD SPCA.
To learn more about Ace, you can visit the organization’s website here.