TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Local businesses across the Baltimore area are stepping up to help out the people of Ukraine.
Floral Fetes in Timonium has raised over $40,000 for the people impacted by the war by selling “Blooms for Ukraine” bouquets and taking donations through Venmo.
“It’s truly, truly, truly powerful we didn’t plan on it,” said Vitoria Clausen, the shop’s owner.
Clausen, who was born in Ukraine and still has friends and family there, has already gotten some of the money over to the country. She told WJZ that it has been used to buy field ambulances to evacuate disabled people and to support refugee bases that are clothing and feeding hundreds of people.
“100 percent of the proceeds go to Ukrainian people with refugee efforts with support logistical support,” Clausen said.
The bouquets start at $30 and can be purchased online by visiting their website or visiting in-store. Delivery is also available.
Charm City Chocolate in Hampden is helping out Ukraine by selling boxes of chocolates with a sunflower theme. The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine. The business is supporting a non-profit that is sending medical aid to the people in need there.
“We’ve been selling dozens of these boxes, they’re about $20 retail and of the $20, we’re giving $10 for each box sold to the Sunflower of Peace non-profit,” said Todd Zimmerman, co-owner of the business.
The boxes can be purchased online or in-store. Pickup and delivery are available.