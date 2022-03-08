BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The family of an 18-year old killed in a police shooting wants answers in the case.

On February 19, officers with the Baltimore City Police Department working a crime suppression detail in the area of Hillen Road came across a white Honda sedan and ran the plate, which was found to be registered to Donnell Rochester of Odenton, Maryland.

Rochester had an open warrant for failure to appear in a carjacking case, police said.

The department said officers attempted to pull over and detain the teen. Rochester is accused of attempting to drive away and accelerating toward one of the officers. That officer fired into the car, striking Rochester.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The Maryland Attorney General’s office is still investigating the incident. Rochester’s family is looking for answers sooner rather than later.

Family gathered outside of the Baltimore City Police Department headquarters in downtown Tuesday afternoon to protest the police-involved shooting.

“It doesn’t even seem like he’s gone. He’s here with us in spirit,” said Donnell’s aunt, Jacqueline Lewis.

Loved ones held signs that read “Justice for Donnell” while others encouraged drivers to honk their horns in support.

“He was full of life. He was a happy kid, always wanted to make people laugh,” said Shawnta Kernesy, another aunt of Donnell.

The four officers who were at the scene of the shooting remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.