BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MARCH 28: The Johns Hopkins Hospital is shown on March 28, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. Hopkins is the teaching hospital and biomedical research facility of the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, and has restricted visitors accompanying patients, except for in certain situations, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Medical System and Johns Hopkins Medicine are donating more than $4 million in medical supplies to Ukraine to support its citizens as Russia invades and destroys their country.

The two health care systems have partnered together to ensure that doctors, nurses, medics, and other people who provide medical assistance can continue to help civilians and military personnel who have been impacted by the violence stemming from the war launched by Moscow, according to hospital staff.

The multimillion donation includes airway aspirators, medical air compressors, beds, oxygen concentrators, positive pressure ventilators, face masks, face shields, respirator kits, gowns, gloves, and syringes, hospital staff said.

These items will allow first responders to address the urgent medical needs of Ukrainians and other people fleeing from the Russian invasion, according to hospital staff.

Mohan Suntha, the president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System, said that the medical system may send additional supplies to the Ukrainians in the future.

“The people of Ukraine have demonstrated incredible bravery in the face of this terrible, unprovoked violence and they deserve the support from organizations like ours that are committed to the health and safety of all people,” Suntha said.

Kevin Sowers, the president of the Johns Hopkins Health System and executive vice president of Johns Hopkins Medicine, said the medical supplies will go towards protecting human life and honoring the courageous spirit of the Ukrainians.

“To have worked for the last two years to protect and preserve lives during a global pandemic only to watch this descent into a war that is costing innocent people their lives is heartbreaking,” Sowers said.

Additionally, starting last Friday and continuing until further notice, buildings on the University of Maryland Medical System’s campus and the Johns Hopkins Hospital dome on Orleans Street will be lit in blue and yellow colors to honor the resolve of the Ukrainian people, according to hospital staff.

The large donation of medical supplies is the latest effort by Marylanders to support Ukraine during its time of duress.

Baltimoreans have been searching for ways to show their support from afar.

Over the past few weeks, they have donated supplies, attended prayer vigils, protested the war, and organized fundraisers.

This month, people donated hundreds of supplies to Klik Solutions, a Ukrainian company with an office in Baltimore and one in Kyiv.

Organizers anticipated that those items would fly into Ukraine today.

Baltimore is home to St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church whose congregation has been praying for an end to the war.

And Baltimore’s politicians have made clear that they support Ukraine as its citizens are being bombed and forced to flee the country.

Mayor Brandon Scott and City Councilman Erik Costello attended the donation drive that Klik Solutions Hosted last week.

To Ukraine, with love, from Baltimore.

🇺🇦🖤💛🇺🇲 Thanks to ~800 folks who dropped off clothes, food, & supplies at Klik Solutions & nearly a hundred volunteers who packed for delivery to Ukrainian refugees. Appreciate Mayor Scott for supporting. More opportunities coming soon! pic.twitter.com/v3WCPg85ci — Eric Costello (@CouncilmanETC) March 4, 2022

The month before, Scott touted the fact that Baltimore City Hall, M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens, and Oriole Park at Camden Yards had changed their lights to reflect the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian Flag.

Baltimore coming together to stand in solidarity with Ukraine 🇺🇦. Thank you to the @ravens and @orioles organizations for joining us to show support for the people of Ukraine as they remain firm in the face of Russian aggression. pic.twitter.com/z6F0Be1sLc — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) February 27, 2022

Over in Annapolis, Gov. Larry Hogan has been actively looking for ways to draw attention to the plight of the Ukrainians and separate Maryland from Russian investments.

He too showed his support by turning the lights of the governor’s mansion blue and yellow. He promoted Old Bay vodka on Twitter and even said he had thrown out his Russian vodka.

Who needs Russian vodka when you can get Old Bay vodka? 🦀https://t.co/GEtV3dEtzk — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 3, 2022

Last week, he held a solidarity vigil for Ukraine on one of the holiest days of the year—Ash Wednesday.

The week before that, he had terminated Maryland’s sister-state relationship with the Leningrad Oblast in Northwest Russia.

Last night, we lifted up the people of Ukraine with prayers during our solidarity vigil. In the face of evil, the Ukrainian people have shown the world what it means to defend freedom, and reminded us that freedom and liberty are worth fighting and risking your lives for. pic.twitter.com/QT2BjFSETw — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 3, 2022

Hogan and State Comptroller Peter Franchot have applied further economic pressure on Moscow by working towards severing all formal and financial ties to Russia.

“Here in Maryland, we stand on the side of peace and freedom,” Hogan said.