BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A breezy and cooler day is in store for us today.
Blustery northwest winds are making morning temperatures in the mid 40s feel like the upper 30s. Highs today are in the low 50s and winds be calming through the afternoon.
After record warmth and windy conditions yesterday across the area, more seasonable temperatures are in store for us
today.
Tonight we could see some rain moving in and wet snow arriving late. Lows for tonight are in the mid 30s.
The bulk of the precipitation will occur tomorrow morning and midday.
There should be some drying by the later hours as the wave of low pressure quickly slides away off to our east.