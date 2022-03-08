BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The WJZ Weather Team has issued an Alert Day for Wednesday due to potentially slush conditions and the chance of snow.

Parts of Maryland in the north and west that are in areas with more than 1,000 feet in elevation may experience these weather conditions.

There will be a big slug of moisture headed toward Baltimore from the southwest following a stalled frontal boundary south of the city.

The air is chilly, the two air masses will collide, and that will create a wintry scenario.

There will be temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

And with lows of 37 degrees around the metro grid, rain is not out of the question.

Big issues with the roads and sidewalk are not expected though given that the ground is warmer.

Still, any time there is a slush mix there could be sloppy roads, which could translate into a rough commute.

Later in the day, temperatures may reach a mild-ish 42 degrees, which is a full 10 degrees below normal.

Throw in a little rain and it may turn into one of those collar-turned-up days that requires a hat and a scarf.

Marylanders may have been spoiled by good recently weather recently, but winter isn’t gone yet.

As that famous weatherman, Yogi Berra, once said: It ain’t over till it’s over.

Hang in there and temperatures will rise again.

The weather will be a bit milder on Thursday, reaching the low 50s.

And it will be nearly 60 degrees on Friday.