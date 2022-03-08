BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities have identified the worker killed in Monday’s fire at a Baltimore fuel facility as 52-year-old Earnest Cooper.
Cooper was one of four employees working at Petroleum Management, Inc., in the 5200 block of Curtis Avenue, shortly before 7 a.m. Monday when the facility went up in flames, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.READ MORE: Jury Finds First US Capitol Riot Defendant To Go On Trial Guilty On All Counts
The group was working outside the facility when the fire broke out. At some point, Cooper’s coworkers saw the flames engulf the 52-year-old but they were unable to intervene. Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene.
“This is truly a tragic situation,” Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles Ford said. “We know each of the employees tried their best to help their co-worker, but the amount of fire unfortunately became to overwhelming to handle.”READ MORE: What Lies Beneath? Inside The Lexington Market Catacombs And The New Market Pavilion
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found flames and smoke throughout the facility. It took crews from Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Anne Arundel County and BWI nearly three hours to get the three-alarm fire under control.
There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire, which remains under investigation by the city fire department.
As WJZ reported Monday, an application for the company’s oil operations permit is currently being reviewed by state regulators.MORE NEWS: Target To Open New Store On Kent Island, Boost Economy
While records obtained by WJZ indicate the company’s permit was expired, a Maryland Department of the Environment spokesperson said the previous permit remains in effect while the company’s application is under review.